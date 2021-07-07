Missing Fort Drum Soldier: Pfc. Eduardo M. Flores found safe

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — An update has been provided regarding a missing soldier from Fort Drum.

10th Mountain Division Public Affairs announced on Wednesday that Private First Class Eduardo M. Flores was found safe in California.

He was then returned to Fort Drum, New York on July 5.

Pfc. Flores was previously listed as missing on June 22, 2021 after he was last seen in California in the San Bernardino area.

Fort Drum thanked law enforcement agencies and the public for their efforts in helping to locate the soldier.