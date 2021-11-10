Missing hunter found dead in St. Lawrence County woods

PIERCEFIELD, N.Y. (WWTI) — A crew of nearly 200 found a missing hunter dead in St. Lawrence County.

On November 2, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation, a woman reported her husband missing to Ray Brook Dispatch after he was overdue from hunting. The man was believed to be hunting on the western side of Tupper Lake in the Horseshoe Lake Wild Forest.

A search team was formed, which included DEC Forest Rangers, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, New York State Police and local volunteers.

The next day on November 3, the DEC stated that Forest Rangers used Type 1 and Type 2 searches, ECOs searched the shoreline and water and NYSP K-9 units searched the ground.

The search was continued on November 4 with efforts from 178 search, fire, rescue and police personnel, including eight NYSP drones and a State Police helicopter.

Around noon on November 4, a search crew found the hunter’s body. The DEC confirmed that the man had been dragging a deer he shot while hunting.

His body was officially recovered at 2:39 p.m., and then flown out and turned over to the coroner.