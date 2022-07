JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Missing teen Karli N. Crosby was returned to her home on Sunday.

According to New York State Police, this was after Karli turned herself into the Syracuse Police Department after being reported missing.

At the time Karli was found, it had been over one week since she was last seen leaving her house in Brownville on July 16.

Police then sent out a statewide alert, looking for the 15-year-old.

She was confirmed to be in good health when she turned herself in.