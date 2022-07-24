PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police announced in a press release on Sunday that the missing woman whose kayak turned over in the Saranac River did not survive the incident.

State Police responded to a call of an overturned kayak on July 22 around 9 p.m. in the vicinity of Brown Road in the Town of Plattsburgh. The woman fell into the water and did not resurface.

Local fire and water rescue departments joined Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and State Police in a search for the woman, but were unable to find her that evening.

Emergency rescue teams located the body of 39-year-old Amanda Hilton of Plattsburgh in the Saranac River on July 23.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.