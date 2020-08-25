Missing Malone teen found Monday night

MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 15-year old Malone teen reported missing, has been safely located by New York State Police.
Brandon M. King was reported missing from his home on August 22 around 5:30 p.m.
New York State Police confirmed King was safely located on August 24.
