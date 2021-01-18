Man and daughter reported missing in St. Lawrence County after snowmobiling

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have reported a missing St. Lawrence County resident.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating two missing individuals.

According to Deputies, David Redmond and his daughter Larissa Redmond were last seen on Friday, January 15, 2021 in the Ogdensburg, New York area. Deputies stated that they were last believed to be snowmobiling.

Those with information regarding Redmond’s whereabouts, or any information have been asked to contact the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 379-2222, or the Ogdensburg Police Department at (315) 393-1555.