SALINA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have located a man deemed missing earlier this week.

According to State Police, 28-year-old Daniel Wahl was found in good health on Thursday, June 9.

Wahl was previously listed as missing on Wednesday, June 8 after being last seen on June 5 in the town of Salina in Onondaga County.

After Wahl was found, New York State Police thanked the public for their assistance in the investigation.