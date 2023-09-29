CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The West Carthage Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Authorities are investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Desirae Bounds. Officials say she went missing from her 16 Liberty Street home on Tuesday, September 26.

Bounds is 5 foot, 9-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has dirty blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, black Under Armor shorts with pink trim, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the West Carthage Police Department at 315-493-4821 and reference WCPD case 1370.