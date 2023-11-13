POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Potsdam Police Department is ask for the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old vulnerable male that was last seen early in the morning of Sunday, November 12.

Authorities are looking for Alexander Powell, who has Schizoaffective disorder and is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen at the Dennys in the town of Cicero, Onondaga County at 12:30 AM on Sunday, November 12.

Powell was last seen driving a 2011 green Subaru Outback with New York registration KBS-4098. He was last wearing a white shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and a black jacket and has a hospital band on his right wrist.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Potsdam PD at 315-265-2121.

Similar to Vehicle Shown: NY REG KBS-4098