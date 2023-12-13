WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from the Jefferson County town of Philadelphia.

Authorities are looking for Rynaysha Daniels, who was reported missing by family members.

She is described as 5 foot tall, 110 pounds with long black hair with braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue coat, black dress shirt, and gray slacks.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rynaysha Daniels, they are asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.