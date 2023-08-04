MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in trying to find a missing 37-year-old Massena man.

State police are trying to find Brian Snyder. Troopers responded to a missing person’s call on Friday, July 28 at State Route 37 in the town of Louisville.

Snyder was involved in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, July 18 and transported to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for his injuries. He had a cast put on his left leg and he was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, July 19.

Snyder was picked up from the hospital and brought back to his residence on State Highway 37, in the town of Massena. No one has seen or talked to him since July 19. He is 37-years-old, approximately 6’, weights approximately 180 pounds, has black hair, and hazel eyes. Snyder left his residence on an unknown date and time, traveling in an unknown direction, and unknown clothing descriptions.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Snyder is asking to please contact the New York State Police at 315-379-0012.