WATSON, N.Y. (WWTI) — An effort led by local and state agencies returned a boy and his dogs home to safety last week.

On May 11, a Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger overheard radio traffic regarding a missing three-year-old child and his two dogs, possibly in the woods in the town of Watson around 10:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, DEC Forest Rangers and Sheriff’s Deputies confirmed that the child was not in the residence or additional buildings on the property.

According to reports made to law enforcement, the family of the boy had previously walked on the trails behind the home. Crews then began searching this area as well as across the street where the child was last seen on a camera. A diaper was also found further north of the home.

But around 1:45 p.m., the child was found by a logger and was approximately 1.29 miles from the family’s home. The logger then drove the child out to the road and alerted a Ranger and Deputy that the 3-year-old had been found.

The child was evaluated by Lewis County Search and Rescue and was released to his parents. All resources were clear at 3 p.m.