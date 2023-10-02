WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Watertown Police are still searching for a missing teenager that has not been seen since Tuesday, September 26.

Authorities are looking for 14-year-old James Allen Kriegel. Members of the city’s uniformed patrol division took a report of a missing 14-year-old male after 6:30 p.m. on September 26.

Officials said Kriegel left 1562 Washington St in the city of Watertown shortly prior to the time of the report and has not returned. He was last seen wearing white tank-top, grey sweatpants, white and red sneakers, and a black and navy-blue backpack.

Kriegel is 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighs 150 lbs. He has long brown curly hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. If anyone sees James or knows his location, call the Watertown Police Department at (315)782-2233.