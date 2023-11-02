UPDATE: Watertown Police have said the missing person has been located. The department thanks the public for their assistance. This is as of 3:47 p.m.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Watertown City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

In a press release, uniformed City Police took a report of a missing girl just after 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. Lillian Hunt was last seen in the 1000 block of State Street in the city just before the time of the report.

Police said that Hunt is believed to be a runaway. She was last seen wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt with a white graphic on the back and white shorts. Hunt has long blonde hair with a red tint.

She is 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Hunt is known to frequent Emerson Street and Eastbrook Apartments according to the release.

Authorities advise anyone that knows where Hunt is or has any information, to contact Watertown City Police at 315-782-2233.

Courtesy of Watertown City Police Department