MLF bass fishing tournament continues on to its final day

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit has ten pros advancing to the final on Sunday.

The tournament started on July 29 with 163 anglers out on the water, and only 50 returning to the St. Lawrence on July 31.

Anglers were judged based on the cumulative weight of the fish they caught to determine if they would move onto the next stage of the competition. Fishermen with the ten highest averages are continuing on to the final day on August 1.

Currently in first place is Joey “Cowboy” Cifuentes from Clinton, Arkansas. The pro weighed in at 67 pounds, 5 ounces after day 3. The weight confirmed his number one ranking which was a staggering 6-pound, 12-ounce lead over pro Cody Pike from Powhatan, Virginia, who ended the day in second place with a three-day total of 60 pounds, 9 ounces.

Cifuentes said the lead has him anxious to get back on the water for the final day.

“I’m so excited but I’m also nervous,” Cifuentes said. “I’ve never been in this situation before, where I am leading going into the final day. The 6-12 lead is a nice cushion for error if I struggle. But I just plan to go out and go fishing. Whatever happens, happens. I’ve had a blast.”

The top 10 pros advancing to the final day of competition Sunday on the St. Lawrence River are:



1st: Joey Cifuentes of Clinton, Ark., 15 bass, 67-5

2nd: Cody Pike of Powhatan, Va., 15 bass, 60-9

3rd: Matthew Stefan of Junction City, Wis., 15 bass, 60-6

4th: Ron Nelson of Berrien Springs, Mich., 15 bass, 59-6

5th: Skeet Reese of Auburn, California, 15 bass, 58-8

6th: Scott Dobson of Clarkston, Mich., 15 bass, 57-13

7th: John Cox of DeBary, Fla., 13 bass, 56-11

8th: Jon Canada of Helena, Ala., 15 bass, 56-9

9th: Justin Cooper of Zwolle, La., 15 bass, 55-14

10th: Aaron Britt of Yuba City, Calif., 15 bass, 55-8



The final 10 anglers are taking off at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday from the Massena intake boat launch located at 1415 State Highway 131 in Massena. Weigh-ins will be held at the boat launch at 3 p.m. Fans are welcome at the event or to watch online.