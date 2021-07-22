MLF bass fishing tournament returning to the St. Lawrence July 29

MASSENA, N.Y. — The world’s largest tournament-fishing organization is set to return to Massena, New York July 29.

The Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit will take place from July 29 to August 1 on the St. Lawrence River. The event formerly known as the FLW Tour, is being presented by Bad Boy Mowers, Savage Arms Stop 6 by Abu Garcia and is hosted by the Town of Massena.

The MLF features a roster of the world’s best bass-fishing professionals competing across six regular-season events, each with a top award of up to $135,000. The event will be the sixth and final Pro Circuit event of the 2021 season. The professionals will also be competing for points to qualify for the 2021 Tackle Warehouse TITLE and the coveted Angler of the Year title.

The fishermen competing will have the deep and shallow grass, docks, rock piles, current seams, sand flats, boulders and other features of the river available to them, but cannot lock downstream into Lake St. Francis or run out into Lake Ontario.

There will be 163 anglers competing the opening round, one being pro Scott Dobson from Michigan. He finished in second place in the Toyota Series event on the St. Lawrence in 2019, taking home nearly $20,000 by reeling in shallow-water smallmouths. This years top prize of $135,000 has Dobson excited to return to Massena for another shot.

“I love fishing current and Great Lake-systems and have had a lot of success in that realm, so I’m excited to get there and get started,” Dobson said. “I’m all in and I’ve got to go for the win. I plan to make big runs and try to go places where I can catch bigger fish. I may not catch as many fish, but I expect them to be bigger and better-quality fish where I’m going.”

The top 50 pros from the opening round on Thursday and Friday will advance to Saturday based on their two-day cumulative weight. Only the top 10 pros will continue into Sunday, and the winner will be determined by the heaviest accumulated weight from the four days of competition.

Anglers will take off at 6:30 a.m. throughout the tournament from the Massena Intake Boat Launch located at 1415 State Highway 131 in Massena. Weigh-ins will be held every day at 3 p.m. at the boat launch. Fans are welcome to attend the event or follow the action online.