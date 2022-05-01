MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mobile Positron Emission Tomography scanner that was previously offered at Canton-Potsdam Hospital will be moving to Massena Hospital.

The move comes as a result of the proposed West Wing expansion project at CPH that is scheduled to begin this spring. The Hospital is currently waiting to recieve New York State approval on its submitted Certificate of Need.

The mobile PET/CT scanner will be at MH every Thursday, and every other Friday beginning May 5. In its first week at MH it will be available on both May 5 and May 6.

According to St. Lawrence Health, the PET/CT is an imaging test that allows providers to check for diseases in a patient’s body while using radioactive sugar. The tracers are injected into a vein in the patient’s arm where the organs and tissues then absorb the tracer, and the PET will provide information regarding glucose metabolism of tissues.

The importance of the test is to identify cancerous tissues since they are glucose-hungry and show up differently on PET scans than healthy tissues, because of their different glucose metabolisms. Providers can use the scans to determine if an area in a patient is cancerous or to evaluate for any spread of cancer in someone who has already been diagnosed.

PET/CT can also be used for cardiac imaging and neurologic imaging for diseases such as Parkinson’s or dementia. Those who are scheduled for a PET/CT at MH will be directed to the Imaging Department on the main floor of the hospital.

Those interested in receiving a scan can schedule an appointment by calling 866-245-5995. More information about imaging services that are offered through St. Lawrence Health can be found on their website.