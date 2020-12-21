Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received by Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services

Pictured are SRMT Clinical Director Dr. Benson Kelly and Pharmacy Supervisor Joan Westcott opening the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine. Dec. 21, 2020 (photo: SRMT)

AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe has recieved an initial shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services has announced that they received an an initial shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine; 280 days since the State of Emergency was declared in Akwesasne.

According to Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services, 200 doses of the vaccine arrived early in the morning of December 21, 2020.,

The initial shipment of the vaccine will be volutarily administered to frontline healthcare workers, tribal police officers and other frontline in January 2021 and will require a second dose 28 days following the initial shot.

SRMT Health Services Director Michael Cook commented on the vaccines arrival.

“My appreciation goes out to the Indian Health Service in facilitating the distribution of this historic vaccine,” stated Cook. “I wish we could start tomorrow but we’ve got some plans to put into place first.”

SRMT Clinical Director Dr. Benson Kelly also released statements on the arrival of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are fortunate to be getting these vaccines, literally hot of the presses,” shared Dr. Kelly. “I thank Moderna and Indian Health Service for working together. I would encourage everyone to consider getting the vaccine.”

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Health Services stated that more shipments of the Moderna vaccine are expected in the coming months, with public vaccinations planned to begin in the Spring of 2021.

