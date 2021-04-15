Moderna vaccine clinic scheduled at St. Lawrence Centre Mall

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been scheduled for next week in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department announced that it will be administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the St. Lawrence Centre Mall in Massena, New York next week.

This clinic is for all residents ages 18 and older.

Appointments for the clinic are available from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on April 22, 2021. The clinic will be held in the old TJ Max Store in the mall.

Individuals can register for appointment on the St. Lawrence County website.

