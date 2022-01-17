ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officers at the Mohawk Correctional Facility were injured during an inmate attack last week.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association confirmed that on January 10, four officers at the medium-security facility were injured when an inmate, believed to be high on an intoxicant, attacked an officer in the officer’s station in a housing dorm.

According to NYSCOPBA, when the inmate exited the bathroom in the housing down and approached the officer’s station, the inmate began punching the officer multiple times. The officer was able to get away and called for assistance.

However, NYSCOPBA stated that as the additional staff arrived at the dorm, the inmate began smashing and throwing equipment. Despite orders given by staff to stop, the inmate refused and attempted to attack the first officer again upon leaving the officer’s station.

NYSCOPBA added that staff grabbed the inmate in a body hold and force him to the ground. OC Spray was administered by one officer, which then led to the inmate being compliant.

The inmate was placed in handcuff, removed from the dorm and transported to the infirmary. Medical staff determined that the inmate was impaired by an unknown intoxicant.

The individual received medical treatment and was placed in a Special Housing Unit pending disciplinary charges. He is currently serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted in Oneida County in 2017 for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The officer who was initially attacked by the inmate sustained injuries to his eye, cheek, elbow, nose and a laceration to his lip. He was transported to Rome Hospital.

The additional three officers who responded sustained wrist, chest and forearm injuries. They were treated by facility medical staff and remained on duty.