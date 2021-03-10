Mohawk Council of Akwesasne seizes $1.7M worth of marijuana destined for U.S.

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — A significant amount of packaged marijuana was seized on Sunday by the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne.

According to the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Services, on March 7, 2021, multiple police agencies concluded an investigation which seized over one million dollars worth of packaged marijuana.

Authorities concluded that the package was destined for the United States and two individuals were arrested and received charges.

Specifically 487 pounds of packaged marijuana, two vehicles and mixed currency were seized on Cornwall Island after police made observations and located large sized hockey bags “in plan view.” A pickup truck was found to hold nine large-sized hockey bags and an SUV was found to contain seven similar style bags.

The two individuals arrested were Brittany Oakes-McCumber, 27 a Francis Jacobs, 28 both of Akwesasne. Oakes-McCumber and Jacobs were charge with possession of marijuana for the purpose of distribution and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Akwesasne Police confirmed that the seizure on March 7 was the conclusion of an ongoing investigation titled “Project Prelude,” which involved approximately 25 investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies.

“This was great collaboration and an equal effort by all members involved that resulted in a significant seizure,” stated AMPS Chief of Police Shawn Delude. “From my experience in policing joint force investigations are a necessity in combating orgaized crime.”

The investigation was led by the Akwesasne MohawkPolice, Canada Border Services Agency, Cornwall Community Police Service, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Ontario Provincial Police ad Homeland Security Investigation.