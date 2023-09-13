MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 32-year-old Moira man is facing charges after an alleged domestic dispute on Sunday, September 10.

New York State Police arrested Michael Fibe after a domestic dispute before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. An investigation determined Fibe and the victim where involved in a verbal argument which led to a physical altercation.

Fibe is alleged to have placed his arm around the victim’s neck blocking the victims breathing and making threatening remarks. He left the residence prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Fibe returned to the residence and troopers interviewed him, arrested and transported him to the state police headquarters at Malone for processing. He was arraigned in the Town of Dickinson Court and released on his own recognizances.