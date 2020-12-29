Monday: Jefferson County resident dies from COVID-19, total cases surpass 2,000

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County Public Health confirmed an additional COVID-19 related death on Monday.
Sadly, this was the 10th COVID-19 related death in the County.
Additionally on Monday, Jefferson County confirmed 38 new COVID-19; surpassing two thousand total cases since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations, precautionary quarantines and recoveries also increased on Monday.
As of December 28, there have been a total of 40,831 individuals tested for COVID-19 in the county.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current for Jefferson County and are provided by Jefferson County Public Health:
2,024 positive results
1,599 individuals recovered
892 individuals in mandatory quarantine
661 individuals in precautionary quarantine
892 individuals in mandatory isolation
26 hospitalizations
10 COVID-19 related deaths
1 nursing home case
11 assisted living cases
According to Jefferson County Public Health, COVID-19 symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear after exposure and include the following:
- fever or chills
- cough
- shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- fatigue
- muscle or body aches
- headache
- new loss of taste or smell
- sore throat
- congestion or runny nose
- nausea or vomiting
- diarrhea
- The number of positive tests represents unduplicated cases. If an individual recovers and later tests positive again, the number of positive cases won’t increase to reflect that case.
A duplicate case affects the number of recovered cases reported, as that number would decrease if someone retests positive. That case would be added to the number of hospitalized cases or those in mandatory isolation, depending on their situation.
Jefferson County continues to participate with New York State to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.
