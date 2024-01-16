CROGHAN, N.Y. (WWTI) – An early Monday morning fire has claimed the life of one person.

Fire crews responded to a blaze on an attached garage at 7005 William Street just after 3 a.m. in Croghan according to Lewis County Dispatchers.

Firefighters arrived to see the garage was fully engulfed and the flames were starting to spread to the home. Crews from multiple fire departments were able to knock down the fire and search the garage. One person was found, but that person was dead.

The victim has not yet been identified, but the property was owned by Lawrence Lyndaker. Fire crews were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to the house.

New Bremen, Beaver Falls, and Castorland Fire Departments all assisted Croghan Fire Department on the scene. Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Lewis County Sheriff’s office, state fire personnel and state police also provided aide during the incident.