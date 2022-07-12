ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first case of orthopoxvirus also known as monkeypox has been confirmed in St. Lawrence County.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health Department, testing for orthopoxvirus was conducted at the NYS’s Wadsworth Center Laboratory. The department stated that the confirmed case is limited to one individual who has not had any contact with anyone locally and poses no risk to county residents.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene Munger assured the public that the skills public health obtained during the pandemic will allow them to safely monitor the confirmed monkeypox case.

“The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is closely monitoring this case, which at this time, is limited to just one individual,” Munger said. “There is no identified risk to any county residents. As we have shown over the years, staff at our local health department remains ready to prevent, promote and protect our community and promptly inform our residents to safeguard their health.”

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness but may result in hospitalization or death. Monkeypox cases in the outbreak have involved a rash that’s often in the genital and peri-anal regions, and may also include other symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and pain when swallowing, before or after the rash appears. Most infections last two to four weeks.

As of July 11, 2022, 238 confirmed cases have been identified by the CDC. Of the total cases, 223 were in New York City, seven were in Westchester County, four were in Suffolk County, one was in Nassau County, one was in Sullivan County, one was in Chemung County, and one was in Rockland County.

Those who experience symptoms consistent with monkeypox, such as characteristic rashes or lesions, are advised to contact their health care provider for a risk assessment. This includes anyone who traveled to locations where monkeypox cases have been reported or have had contact with someone who has a similar rash or received a diagnosis of suspected or confirmed monkeypox.

County residents can learn more about Monkeypox at the New York State Department of Health’s website.