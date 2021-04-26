Monsanto to inspect Akwesasne properties for toxin exposures this week

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — Following the ongoing legal complaint filed by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe against Monsanto, the company will be inspecting properties in Akwesasne this week.

According to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, the ongoing complaint was filed in November of 2018 for exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls. The purpose of inspecting tribal properties and those belonging to individuals members is due to the “Rules of Discovery,” which allows the defense team representing Monsanto to visually inspect any damages.

Subsequently, two inspections will take place in Akwesasne. The first will be conducted on April 27 on land, while the second, scheduled for April 28, will be on the water.

Approximately 12 individuals will drive around the community to photograph, log GPS coordinates and walk certain properties. SRMT Officials confirmed that a member of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Environment Division will be accompany the inspection.

The Tribe added that individual property owners have the right to grant consent to the inspections.

Additionally, the Tribe confirmed that the Monsanto team is aware of current COVID-19 restrictions.

Questions regarding the inspections are being directed to SRMT General Counsel Dale White at (518) 358-2272 or SRMT Environment Division Director Tony David at (518) 358-5937.