SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family-friendly motorsport is racing back towards Upstate New York.

To celebrate its 30-year anniversary in 2022, Monster Jam® has confirmed that it will be returning to Syracuse’s Carrier Dome on April 16 for an “adrenaline-charged” weekend and featuring world-class athletes.

The main Monster Jam event will begin at 7 p.m. and include a dozen trademarked trucks and professional drivers. The full lineup is listed below but is subject to change:

Grave Digger ® driven by Tyler Menninga

driven by Tyler Menninga Son-Uva Digger™ driven by Ryan Anderson

Monster Mutt ® driven by Charlie Pauken

driven by Charlie Pauken Zombie™ driven by Bari Musawwir

Bakugan Dragonoid™ driven by Camden Murphy

Soldier Fortune™ driven by Kayla Blood

Megalodon ® driven by Cory Rummell

driven by Cory Rummell El Toro Loco ® driven by Kraig Champion

driven by Kraig Champion Avenger driven by Jim Koehler

Axe driven by Preston Perez

Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen

Jurassic Attack driven by Paul Jensen

At the event, Monster Jam will also host its “Pit Party” which will allow fans to see the massive trucks up close, meet drivers and crews and take pictures. The Pit Party will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Organizers are also closely monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards, regarding COVID-19 protocols. All health and safety policies for the event will be posted on the Carrier Dome website and are subject to change.

Tickets are available on the Monster Jam website.