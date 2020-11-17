Montana Department of Veterans affairs clinic renamed after Former Fort Drum Staff Sergeant

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation has been passed to honor a former Fort Drum Staff Sergeant.

New legislation recently passed through the House of Representatives to rename the outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs in Bozeman, Montana, as the “Travis W. Atkins Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.” The clinic is named after Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

SSG Atkins was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump after he prevented an insurgent from exploding a suicide vest near his soldiers while deployed in Iraq.

SGG Atkins pinned the ma to the ground and shielded his fellow soldiers from the explosion. He sacrificed his life to save the lives of three soldiers.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced that she voted in favor of this legislation, and commented on how it will honor Atkins.

“I am proud to help the House pass this legislation to honor a former 10th Mountain Division soldier and a true American hero, Travis Atkins,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “Staff Sergeant Atkins is a shining example of the bravery and sacrifice that our nation’s men and women in uniform exhibit each day. I applaud my House and Senate colleagues for coming together to name this clinic in honor of Staff Sergeant Atkins and the tremendous bravery he displayed by selflessly sacrificing his life to save the lives of his soldiers.”

The legislation that renamed the Montana clinic was passed through the house on November 16, 2020.

