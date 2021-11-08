‘Moo Muffs’ help keep baby calves ears warm during winter months

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The ear muffs for cows allow the animals to stay comfortable even when outside during the cold winter months.

According to the Moo Muffs website, the product was invented in 2018 after a family’s barn burned down several years earlier and they had to figure out a way to keep their calves warm in the winter. According to the business, the Moo Muffs are able to help eliminate frostbite on baby calves’ ears. The product not only keeps the value on calves that would normally be docked at the sale barn but also works to keep the animals comfortable during the winter.

More information about the product can be found on the business’s Facebook page and its website.