WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More construction work is slated for the City of Watertown on Monday, October 23.

Scio Street will be blocked off from Arsenal Street to the end of the road.

Another intersection will be closed today at the stop between Gotham Street and Thompson Boulevard.

Both projects will schedule to start at 8 a.m. with hopes of the work being finished by the close of business on Monday.