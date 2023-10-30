WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More construction projects are on tap for the City of Watertown.

The Court Street Bridge will be blocked off for Monday, October 30 while crews install new expansion joints on the structure.

Construction crews will also be working on the sidewalk handicap ramps around the intersection of Franklin Street and Sterling Street. The work that started Monday will be completed sometime in the fall according to a press release.

Delays are expected on all of these projects and drivers are asked to use caution and seek alternate routes.