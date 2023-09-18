WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – There will be more road construction projects slated for the City of Watertown this week.

The Court Street will be closed Tuesday, September 19 and part of Wednesday, September 20. This is due to milling work on the street. The milling will be done in preparation for the bridge to get paved. City officials anticipate the bridge should re-open at 5 p.m. each day.

The City encourages nonlocal traffic to seek alternate routes, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street, as a bypass around the construction zone. Once complete, this project will improve pedestrian safety and comfort along Court Street and other project areas within downtown Watertown.

Road work began on Monday, September on Massey Street between Clinton Street and Coffeen Street. Traffic will be reduced to two lanes while the street is being milled and paved. If traveling near this work area, exercise extreme caution.