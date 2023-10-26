WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More construction projects are set for today in the City of Watertown.

The eastbound lane of Arsenal Street will be shut down once again. This work started at 6 a.m., and the street will be closed from Massey Street to Arcade Street. The center turn lane will be opened to allow traffic to continue in both directions.

Sewer work on Coffeen Street will also cause some delays as work started at 8 a.m. The closure will go from North Massey Street to Court Street.

Both streets are slated to be opened up again by the end of the day.