WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Another pair of construction projects are slated for Wednesday, October 25 in the City of Watertown.

This time Arsenal Street will close the lane going east between Massey Street and Arcade Street. Two-way traffic will still be on the street with the use of the center turning lane. However, there will be no parking on the street.

Work started at 6 a.m. with the hopes of it being completed by the close of business.

A storm sewer line project will close down the intersection of Grant and East Main streets starting at 7 a.m.

The projected will hopefully be finished by the end of the day on Wednesday.