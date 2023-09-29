WATERTOWN, NY. (WWTI) – Another day and another round of construction projects in the City of Watertown on Friday, September 29.

There will be a multitude of road work going on in Watertown. Coffeen Street’s paving project will continue and go from the railroad tracks up to Interstate 81.

Monday will see some big projects take place with Washington Street being closed both ways from Public Square to Stone Street. Sterling and Clinton streets will be used as detour routes.

The first block of Stone Street will be closed for around three weeks starting Monday due to roofing work on Washington Street.

Arcade Street between Stone and Arsenal streets will have a new traffic pattern. The current direction is one way toward Arsenal, but it will be reversed to one way toward Stone. This will allow traffic to have access to businesses on Stone.