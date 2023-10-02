WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Some of Watertown’s busiest streets will be undergoing construction work on Monday, October 2.

The city will continue paving work on Coffeen Street with the project going from the railroad tracks up to Interstate 81.

Washington Street will be blocked off in both directions from Public Square to Stone Street. Drivers can use Sterling and Clinton streets as alternate routes. Washington Street will be reopened at 5 p.m.

The first block of Watertown’s Stone Street will be shut down for around three weeks starting today. This is due to roofing work being done on 100 block of Washington Street.

Arcade Street between Stone and Arsenal streets will be reversed so that it’s one way to Stone. This will allow access to businesses on Stone. The one way is normally going toward Arsenal.