WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More cases of COVID-19 have been identified among staff members at the Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown.

In an update on June 13, Samaritan confirmed three new COVID-positive staff members at the Keep Home. This is after three additional staff members tested positive for the virus on June 9.

These were the first COVID-19 cases the Keep Home reported since its last outbreak in late January 2022.

According to Samaritan, all other staff and residents were tested and remain to be negative for COVID-19. All residents are currently being closely monitored for symptoms. However, family visitation remains open.