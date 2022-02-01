LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — More cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents at a nursing home in Lowville.

On the last day of January, the Lewis County Health System announced that two residents at its Residential Health Care Facility tested positive for COVID-19 during the weekend prior. According to LCHS, one of these residents was on the first floor and the other was on the second floor of the facility.

However, during the weekend period, four additional residents recovered from COVID-19. The Facility then tested residents again on January 31 and no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the first and third floors.

A COVID-19 outbreak was first detected at the Facility on January 2. Since then, there have been 35 COVID-positive residents.

All residents continue to be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and resident exposure testing is being conducted every three to five days.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak status, all floors remain open for in-person visitation but are also on transmission-based precaution. Due to this, visitors are encouraged to postpone their visit.

If individuals choose to visit the RHCF, they will be required to wear a gown, gloves, shield and facility-issued mask, regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, as per New York State guidelines, all visitors must test negative for COVID-19 before visiting the Facility.

Test kits are available to all visitors and can be picked up at the Resident Health Care Facility switchboard from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m. Rapid antigen tests must be completed one day before a planned visit.