WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Samaritan Health’s Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.

On March 14, Samaritan Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases among residents in the facility and one new staff COVID-19 case.

A spike in cases first began in early March when 12 residents tested positive for the virus. As of March 15, 19 residents have recovered from the virus.

Samaritan Health confirmed that the active cases in the facility do not impact family visitation. However, visitors are still required to follow infection prevention practices and guidelines.

This includes testing for the virus before visiting the facility and monitoring for viral symptoms.

Full guidelines can be found on Samaritan’s website.