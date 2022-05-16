WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among residents at the Samaritan Summit Village Skilled Nursing Facility.

According to Samaritan Health, on May 13, one resident at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. This was following the first confirmed case in months among residents on May 6.

Then on May 15, Samaritan confirmed three new COVID-19 cases among residents and one new positive staff member.

There are now five residents and six staff members positive for the virus.

Samaritan Health said the Skiller Nursing Facility is now working to conduct contact tracing and outbreak testing. All residents and staff are being closely monitored for symptoms of the virus.

No changes have been made to family visitation