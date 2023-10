WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More construction work in the City of Watertown means more delays for drivers.

A portion of Washington Street will be shut down from Keyes Avenue to Winslow Street due to water service repair. The work was slated to start at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

The work is slated to be completed by 8 p.m. tonight. Detours are in place for drivers, but city officials urge motorists to take alternate routes.