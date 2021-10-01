More fall colors to emerge in Thousand Islands region this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More fall colors are on the way!

I LOVE NY released its fourth Fall Foliage Report on September 29. This report forecasts “beautiful peak and near-peak foliage arriving in the Adirondacks, Catskills and some areas along Lake Ontario.

This can be seen in parts of Franklin, Essex, Hamilton and Herkimer counties. This will include Lake Placid, the Whiteface region, Jay and at the Au Sable Forks.

Locally in the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, Jefferson County reporters predict between a 45% and 70% color change in the approaching weekend. Deep reds are expected to appear among yellows and orange. Foliage change is slower on the St. Lawrence River than compared to inland locations.

Watertown “spotters” predicted just over a 10% color change with yellow and red leaves of muted-to-average brilliance. Additionally in St. Lawrence County, spotters in Madrid predicted a 25% leaf transition and yellow leaves to be average brilliance.

Reports for the weekly Fall Foliage are obtained from volunteer field observers and reflect expected color conditions for each weekend.