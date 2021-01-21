More lake effect snow on the way in the North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lake effect snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York, has again issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for counties in the North Country and Eastern Lake Ontario region. The warning is specifically for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

According to the NWS, heavy lake effect snow is expected to hit the region starting in the afternoon on Thursday and continue through Friday afternoon.

The extreme weather is expected to bring snow accumulations of six to eleven inches in the most persistent snow bands, with the greatest amounts on the Tug Hill Plateau.

The National Weather Service urges all residents to take caution while driving and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visabilities.

The lake effect snow warning is set to take effect on January 21 at 1 p.m. and expire at January 22 at 1 p.m.