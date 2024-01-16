WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Another round of winter weather warnings are on the way for the north country.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties. The alert will start at 1 p.m. today and run through 7 p.m. Thursday, January 18.

Heavy lake snows are expected to hit the area and possibly drop one to three feet in the most prominent areas like the Tug Hill. A lake band centered on the southern Tug Hill and over a good part of northern Oswego County this afternoon and evening will move north slowing tonight into Wednesday. This band will move into the Watertown area, before settling back south of the city later Wednesday night and Thursday.

Winds could gust as high as 35 miles per hour and may result in blowing and drifting snow on mainly Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times during this snow event. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes for the duration of the warning.