LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — More COVID-19 cases have been identified at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in Lowville.

In an update on June 2, the Lewis County Health System confirmed that three residents on the Facility’s fourth floor tested positive for the virus. Two of the residents were symptomatic and one was asymptomatic.

An initial COVID-19 case was logged on the Facility’s fourth floor on June 1, and as a precautionary measure, all fourth-floor residents were tested. As of June 2, there were four COVID-positive residents at the Residential Health Care Facility.

According to the LCHS, those who are visiting a resident on transmission base precautions are required to wear a gown, gloves, shield, and a facility-issued mask, regardless of vaccination status. All visitors must wear a facility-issued face mask.

All residents in the Residential Health Care Facility are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms. The facility is also completing COVID-19 testing when needed.

However, all floors remain open for in-person visitation. Visitors remain required to test and screen for COVID-19 before entering the facility. This includes either using a rapid test one day prior to visiting or using a PCR test two days prior.

Test kits are available to all visitors and can be picked up at the switchboard from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.