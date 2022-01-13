LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Lewis County.

Lewis County Public Health confirmed 86 new COVID-19 on Wednesday, January 12. This brought the total number of cases to date to 5,390.

With these new cases, COVID-19 isolations increased to 312 and quarantines increased to 374. There were also 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations at the time of the report.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus by the CDC. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies and urgent care offices. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.

Testing is also available throughout the county, including at the newly announced state-run testing site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and is open to all individuals, not just Lewis County residents.