More potential COVID-19 exposures confirmed in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the community. Multiple COVID-19 potential exposures have been reported.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has confirmed potential COVID-19 exposure at multiple locations in the county. Both Softails Saloons and Smuggler’s Café Hosmer’s Marina have reported COVID-19 exposures.

SLCPHD stated that those who were at the businesses at the listed dates and times are at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

Softails Saloons, 273 East Orvis Street, Massena, N.Y.

October 31, 2020: 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Smuggler’s Café Hosmer’s Marina, 54 River Street, Ogdensburg, N.Y.

November 5, 2020: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department stated that those who believe they were at the listed locations at these times are recommended to be tested for COVID-19.

Additionally, individuals are recommended to monitor their temperature twice daily for 14 days and contact health providers in further symptoms develop.

COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

COVID-19 testing is available through local hospital systems:

St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

