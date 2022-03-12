NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents woke up on Saturday to blankets of white outside their windows, but according to the National Weather Service, more snow is on its way.

A snowfall analysis provided by the NWS showed that Watertown and the surrounding areas received around four inches of snow from Friday night into Saturday morning. The analysis also showed that areas southwest of Lowville received up to 6 inches.

The same amounts were seen across much of upstate New York according to the analysis. However, winter storm watches issued by the National Weather Service claim that residents should be prepared for more snow before the weather tapers off early Sunday morning.

According to the NWS, Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and northern Cayuga Counties will see three to five more inches of snow before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Additionally, residents in the areas should be prepared for winds gusting as high as 45 miles per hour.

Northern Franklin, northern St. Lawrence, and southwestern St. Lawrence Counties are predicted to see heavy snow with five to nine inches in accumulation. The counties are also expected to record winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour on Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

The NWS warned that the snow accumulations and high winds could make travel very difficult and reduce visibility when traveling. They also advised residents that temperatures would decrease into the 20s on Saturday with wind chill values falling into the single digits.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the storm for updated forecasts, active weather alerts, and local closings and delays.