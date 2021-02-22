More snow on Monday: Winter weather advisories issued for Jefferson, Lewis counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More snow is on its way.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York has issued a winter weather advisory for the eastern Lake Ontario region, including Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to the NWS the region can expect snow accumulations of four to seven inches across the higher terrain through 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect. An additional 1-3" of snow is expected across WNY thru 1 PM this afternoon. 3-6" of snow is expected thru tonight for areas east of Lake Ontario. Plan on snow covered roads and slippery travel conditions. pic.twitter.com/bc8JnHy82s — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 22, 2021

These snow accumulations may result in slippery road conditions, impacting morning or evening commutes. Local residents are urged to slow down and use caution while driving.

The current winter weather advisory took effect at 7 a.m. on February 22 and will expire at 1 a.m. on February 23, 2021.