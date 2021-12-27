ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — More land is now open for outdoor recreation in St. Lawrence County.

On Monday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the amendment of the Kildare Conservation Easement and the Five Mile Conservation Easement Recreation Management Plans. These amendments will include expanded public access in the Adirondack Park.

The Kildare Conservation Easement includes over 12,000 acres of working forest owned and managed by Molpus Woodlands Group and the Five Mile Conservation Easement is more than 18,000 acres of working forest owned and managed by WoodWise Forestland

According to the DEC, the amended RMP’s will open the Kildare Conservation Easement to seasonal public motor vehicle and overland access for the first time since the easement was acquired in 1989.

Following the constriction of a new half-mile connector road between the Kildare and Five Mile properties. the land will become accessible.

This road will open 16.1 miles of existing roads for public motor vehicle use as well as open the easement for hunting, hiking and wildlife observation.

The DEC stated that planning for the road’s construction is underway, however, road design and construction are expected to take several field seasons to complete.